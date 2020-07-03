The Pacific Wheel Salutes the Fourth All Weekend Long

What to Know July 3, 4, and 5

Sunset (around 8:09 p.m.) to 12:30 a.m.

Free to see on the Pacific Wheel webcam

Are you searching for a bit of sparkle in the sky over the Fourth of July weekend?

That sky-high shimmer won't be produced by fireworks in 2020, due to the cancellation of the major shows. But we can tune into a webcam that's looking directly at Pacific Park if we'd like to admire one truly sparkly and sizable American flag.

The flag will be shining courtesy of 174,000 LED lights, on the side of the Pacific Wheel, and while the solar-powered Ferris wheel isn't currently open to riders, it is keeping the lights lit for people looking in from home.

And if you check your favorite screen on the evenings of July 3, 4, and 5, you'll see the famous Ferris wheel putting on quite the patriotic show, a spectacle that will shimmer some nine stories high.

In addition to flag imagery, look also for "patterns and transitions" filled with red, white, and blue hues.

But, for sure and without doubt, the waving flag, which stands at 130 feet in height, will be the showstopper of all the imagery that flutters across the attraction.

Some technical background on the super-big wheel? It has 40 spokes and two hubs that keep it running.

As for the details behind the wheel's astounding lighting system?

The dazzling operation " ...features 16.7 million color value combinations to display dynamic, custom, computer-generated lighting entertainment," reveals the people behind Pacific Park.

"The eco-friendly, enhanced LED lighting provides 81 percent greater energy savings than most Ferris wheel’s traditional incandescent bulbs," is another cool fact.

Watch it, from sundown to half past midnight, on July 3, 4, and 5, 2020.