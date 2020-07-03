A Rooftop Drive-In Will Park at The Americana

What to Know July 9-11 and July 16-18

Food order will be available in advance

Drive-in devotees have as many choices these days as there are twinkling stars seen above an outdoor movie screen, or at least that can seem to be the case.

With drive-ins springing up across the country in Walmart parking lots, The Roadium showing family favorites, and Street Food Cinema bringing alfresco flicks to both the Simi Valley area and Ontario, the number of drive-ins are popping faster than corn in a popcorn machine.

Next up? It's The Americana at Brand, which will present six classic and newer favorites over two July weekends. It's the Level 8 Drive-in Summer Series, which will take place atop the Glendale destination's parking structure.

If the event's name rings a bell, you may remember the series from 2019, when it took place at The Grove.

The partner on the event? You bet: Street Food Cinema is on board, bringing its pop culture-loving signature style to the series.

The drive-in's parking structure location means that guests will savor some superb sunset views of Glendale, the mountains, and the wider region, as well as the six cinematic treats on the schedule.

Over weekend one, which rolls out from July 9-11? "La La Land," "Raiders of the Lost Ark," and "Crazy Rich Asians" are the three centerpiece films.

Over weekend two, which follows July 16-18? Give your windshield a scrub and prepare to enjoy "Jurassic Park," "The LEGO Batman Movie," and "Black Panther."

It's $30 per car, and $8 per person.

And if you're looking to purchase some food?

You'll want to place your order ahead of time. Bourbon Steak and Katsuya Glendale will be in the house, er, atop the parking structure over weekend #1, while Katsuya Glendale returns for the second weekend, along with Shake Shack.