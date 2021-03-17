The Petersen to Reopen With Free Entry for Health Workers, First Responders

What to Know The Petersen Automotive Museum reopens on Thursday, March 25

Healthcare workers and first responders will enjoy free admission for the rest of 2021; offer includes "up to three immediate family members"

New exhibits include "Supercars: A Century of Spectacle and Speed"

Keeping connected to a favorite cultural institution, during the pandemic closures, took some effort and time, as well as concerted focus on staying up-to-date on whatever virtual offerings the destination had on tap.

But the Petersen Automotive Museum, the mid-city wonderland of fine cars, dream machines, and the whimsical wheels seen on the silver screen, made it easy for auto aficionados to keep in touch and enjoy some car culture, too.

From virtual Breakfast Cruise-ins to kid-cool educational happenings, the elegant auto institution, which is eye-poppingly based in a red-swirly, superbly surreal structure at Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, connected, again and again, with fans at home.

Now the museum is welcoming fans back for in-person museum visits starting on Thursday, March 25.

And if you're a healthcare worker or first responder?

The Petersen, in a show of gratitude, will treat you to complimentary admission for the remainder of 2021. "Up to three immediate family members" may also enjoy this offer.

A trio of exhibits debuted during the museum's closure, including “Supercars: A Century of Spectacle and Speed," so count on seeing a host of new vehicles when you visit.

And the popular "Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction and Fantasy," is still on view, too.

There are several safety guidelines to read up on, and you'll need to wear a face covering while visiting the museum. Just make sure you secure your ticket in advance, before visiting.

And if you'd like to enjoy the free admission for first responders and healthcare workers, do remember your ID as well.

"We are excited to welcome visitors back to the museum in a safe and responsible manner," said Petersen Automotive Museum Executive Director Terry L. Karges.

"We cannot thank the healthcare personnel and first responders enough for everything they have done for our community. We hope this small token of our appreciation signals how grateful we are to them and their families."

For all of the vroom-vroom soon to come at the world-famous treasure vault of cars, vroom-vroom by the Petersen's online headquarters now.