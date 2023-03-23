The Vegan Street Fair Returns With Free Entry and Oodles of Fresh Eats

What to Know Sunday, March 26 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

11223 Chandler Boulevard in North Hollywood ("between Vineland and Tujunga")

Free admission

A tangy tangerine juice, flecked with bits of ginger and a little lemon zest, can often make the sipper feel like they're standing in a sunny spotlight, whatever the weather might actually be delivering.

So can a perfectly made pita, especially when it is slathered in an especially zingy hummus, and tacos stuffed with loads of luscious roasted veggies? Same thing: Call them sunny smile-makers of the most savory variety.

But when actual sunshine will really and truly shine upon a foodie festival devoted to these sorts of healthy dishes, the vegan main dishes, vibrant sips, and decadent treats that brim with plant-based goodness, you can expect a bright, beam-filled bash.

And especially beamful, the Vegan Street Fair will certainly be, for Sunday, March 26 is shaping up to be a rain-free kind of day. That's something rather unusual for Southern California this year, making it an optimal time to call upon the outdoor North Hollywood event.

Dozens of vendors will be in appetizing attendance on March's final Sunday, including Vurger Guyz, Crush 'N Bean, The Grain Cafe, Nova Boba, Double Batch Vegan Creamery, and Banane.

Entry is complimentary, sweet, and there is a kid-cool vibe to the happening. Look for inflatables, and a chalk zone, to, when you have a few minutes to spend before you go in search of your next vegan burger, ice cream cone, or smoothie.

The fairs set up snacky shop in several other major cities, including Oakland and Las Vegas, if you think you've been to one while visiting another state.

And if you're wondering if the Vegan Exchange is related to the Vegan Street Fair, you're right on: The weekly event is a "sister" to the large-scale fair.

A rare day of sunshine, plant-tastic plates, free entry, and some pursuits for the youngsters; it really will feel like the first day of spring, a week or so late, along a good stretch of Chandler Boulevard.