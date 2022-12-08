Things to Do This Weekend: CAAMCon Black Comics Festival

What to Know CAAMCon Black Comics Festival

California African American Museum

Saturday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; free admission (but do RSVP)

CAAMCon Black Comics Festival: Enjoy the opportunity to "(i)mmerse yourself in the artistry, history, and power of Black comics" at this five-hour festivity, a celebration that will include several acclaimed storytellers — "Black Panther" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will be in the spotlight when writer and director Ryan Coogler and novelist Aaron Covington join the Keynote Conversation— and the awesome Comics Marketplace. An activity corner for kids is part of the creative scene, and outside? Vegan AF and Billionaire Burger Boys will be the visiting food trucks. Admission to the Dec. 10 event is free, but do RSVP through the CAAM site.

Christmas Tree Lane opens: This bulb-bright, super-stately Altadena attraction marked its centennial in 2020, which is no surprise. This lovely lane is, after all, famously beautiful, a twinkly tradition for so many local families, and the cost? It's free. You can drive along the Santa Rosa Avenue stretch, the one lined with the towering deodar cedars, or saunter along while enjoying the sights. The shimmer will stay bright nightly through December, beginning on Dec. 10, with the lights flickering on at 5:30 each evening.

WUFxArt: You have so many snapshots of your shaggy sweetie, and just dogs in general, but how many pooch paintings do you have adorning your abode? Make for Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista if you'd like to add more pup-tastic panache to your art collection while enjoying a day filled with tunes, bites for sale, a pet adoption, and living painting. Portions of each ticket sold will go to support PetSpace's Extraordinary Care Fund. The dates? Get that tail wagging: This good-hearted happening is raising a woof all weekend long.

Jackalope Art Fair: We often long for the perfect bauble, a beautiful bijoux that we can slip into a stocking or place near the tree and feel confident that our gift will be loved by our loved one, bestie, or adored sibling. This indie-tacular is full of such gems, the ceramics and purses and wearables and housewares that boast artisanal oomph, loads of spunk, and plenty of handmade spirit. You'll make for Downtown Burbank for this two-day affair, and while admission isn't required, you'll want funds for fun stuff, nibbles, sips, and more.

The Yuletide's Eekier Side: Season's Screamings, the holiday horror convention, wrapped last weekend, but other frights, both light and libation-y, continue to offer wickedly whimsical ways for October lovers to find December delights. Heritage Square Museum is presenting an evening of ghostly tales and tours on Dec. 11, with peeks inside three vintage buildings lit by candles, while a Krampus Tavern is materializing in the Globe Theater in DTLA on both Dec. 10 and 11. And in Hollywood? A limited-time bar called Krampus' Cove is haunting the corner of Hollywood & Vine.