Things to Do This Weekend: Celebrate Earth Day

What to Know Earth Day is April 22

The Natural History Museum will have live performances in the garden area, activities, and a spotlight on the "Science of Spongebob"

Golden Streets 626 will roll through a swath of the San Gabriel Valley on April 23

HAPPY EARTH DAY: We're grateful for every single day we get to spend on this gloriously gorgeous and inhabitable sunlit sphere, something we're eager to show daily. But come April 22? The wonderful ways to dote upon our home planet grow greater. The Friends of the LA River will host a cleanup in several spots, while LA Waterkeeper and Golden Road Brewing will also be out tidying the river. And at the Natural History Museum? Several activities will be afoot, including a look at the "Science of Spongebob." The Helms Bakery District will be Seeding the City with displays, art, and more. And oh yes: The Pacific Wheel will glow green on Earth Night.

LA Times Festival of Books: We want to read all of the great novels, biographies, and graphic novels, and aiding us in our search? This venerable and oh-so-vivacious page-tacular, a two-day happening that draws a host of iconic authors, booksellers, and fans who love to sink into a great story, whatever the day of the week. Make for the University of Southern California on April 22 and 23 for panels, writer chats, book browsing, kid activities, tunes, and chances to bask in the seriously spring-y weather, all while paging through a new find.

Golden Streets: Commune with "The Heart of the Foothills" while rolling your bike down streets that have been closed to non-motorized traffic. Several communities are on the 2023 lineup — look for activity-filled, info-laden hubs in San Dimas, La Verne, Pomona, and Claremont — and moving in either direction is great. Also great? Gabe the Sasquatch, the Golden Streets spokes-squatch, will be out and about. Also great? The April 23 ride/stroll is totally free, no ticket required.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

LA County Yarn Crawl: This whimsical world brims with all sorts of quirky crawls, but only a few crawls can result in a swanky sweater coming together or some merry mittens. Textile fans across the region will call upon several participating yarn shops from April 20-23, all to bond with other knitters, crocheters, felters, and weavers, and to enjoy some perks, like a tote bag, free patterns, and other goodies. No need to register or book your spot; just find a shop or two in your area and swing by in the days ahead.

Free National Park Entry: Not every national park in the system, which includes over 400 sites, charges a get-in fee, but many do, including some of the headliners like Yosemite. But a few times a year, entry fees are waived, giving visitors the chance to roam a favorite spot for free. That's happening on April 22, which is Earth Day, hurray, and also the start of National Park Week. There are some sweet moments festooning the week, like the celebration of National Junior Ranger Day on April 29, but if you want to enjoy complimentary entry, get to your go-to park on April 22.