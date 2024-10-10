Things to do this weekend: Cycle through a car-free DTLA

What to Know CicLAvia: Heart of LA

Sunday, Oct. 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

7.8 miles of streets through DTLA, and surrounding neighborhoods, will be closed to motorized traffic; view the map, and Metro stations, for more information

Free

CicLAvia: Heart of LA: We've been over the moon about the "minis" in recent months, the semi-new "CicLAminis" that stretch for around a mile. But for those who love cycling and sauntering at length on car-free streets, the traditional CicLAvias still rule, and the one coming up on Oct. 13 is big, big, big. It's 7.5 miles and will cover a lot of DTLA, Chinatown, and beyond. Sweet: It's as free, free, free as it is big, big, big.

Dogtoberfest: It's fairly common for Oktoberfest celebrations to extend over a few weekends, and this pup-inspired happening is following that tradition. Swing by South Coast Botanic Garden every Saturday and Sunday in October for brews and chances to stroll with your dog in a lightly Oktoberfest-y setting. Garden admission is a must and your pooch? Her admission is five bucks.

"Boo-ze, Bites & Frights": Heritage Square Museum is real, but it is also pretty much a living movie set, a setting for the kind of film that takes place within the velvety folds of an October mystery. The real chance to watch real flicks in this spectral setting, with sips, special photos spots, grown-up trick-or-treating, and more, is extremely tempting; Street Food Cinema gets us, with frightful movies revving up this weekend and next.

Puppets in the Park: The Bob Baker Marionette Theater's super-popular (and ticketed) "Spooktacular" is dancing through early November in Highland Park, but you can enjoy a puppet-y freebie presented by the troupe near the Hollyhock House on the morning of Oct. 12. It's a half-hour delight, with crafts to follow, and no ticket is required.

Fall-O-Ween: Feeling the whole "free family fun in a park setting" glow? Same. Keep that happy vibe shimmering with a visit to Heritage Hill Historical Park in Lake Forest for this annual offering from OC Parks. Decorations, photo spots, a scavenger hunt, and other wholesome charms festoon this evening outing, which will pop up this weekend and from Oct. 18-20, too.