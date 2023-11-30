Things to do this weekend: CicLAvia visits South LA

What to Know CicLAvia — South LA is on Sunday, Dec. 3

Free; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cycle along six miles between Leimert Park and Historic South Central; people-powered movement is welcome (the street is closed to motorized traffic)

CicLAvia — South LA: The mondo, major, and very merry open-streets spectacular has had several great events in 2023, including the newly introduced pedestrian-focused CicLAminis, but we're not pedaling into the final extravaganza of the year. The Dec. 3 bike-walk-skate-tacular, which is all about people-powered movement, will cover six miles from Leimert Park to Historic South Central. Participants may travel in either direction and complete as much of the route as they please.

L.A. Comic Con: A powerhouse among pop culture gatherings, this three-day convention will feature all sorts of acclaimed artists, writers, and creators. And so man cosplayers: This is one of the premiere dress-up-and-live-large larks on the ever-robust cosplay scene. The dates are Dec. 1-3, the place is the Los Angeles Convention Center, and the schedule? It's packed: A plethora of panels will attract fans, as will the Gaming Freeplay Zone.

L.A. at Play Day: Dolls, action figures, and other much-loved playthings ruled our worlds when we were just little kids, but they still do. After all, grown-ups cherish connecting with the spirit of play and imagination, something that these toys encourage. The Natural History Museum will honor dollies and lots more at the Dec. 2 festivity which will include the Bob Baker Marionettes, pop-up shops, and talks. Museum admission or membership gets you in, sweet.

Holidayfest! on South Lake Avenue: There's a lot brewing around the Crown City over the first weekend of December, including the Pasadena Holiday Look In Home Tour and the Castle Green Holiday Tour, both happening Dec. 2. South Lake Avenue, that celebrated shopping thoroughfare, will also embrace the season on Dec. 2 with costumed characters, live music, and discounts/specials at several stores. It's a convivial tradition and entry? It's totally free.

Gingerbread House Contest: The enter-now window is about to close at Discovery Cube OC and LA, bakers of Southern California, if you'd like to submit your sweet structure for display. This is one of the biggies on the baking scene, and there are three categories to consider, including one that finds its inspiration in STEM. Read up on the age categories, rules, and more before making your way to your closest Discovery Cube, gingerly, with your amazing gingerbread house.