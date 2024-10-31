Things to do this weekend: Dodgers World Series parade and celebration

Celebrate the Dodgers: The weekend gets a fun and fantastic Friday start as the winners of the 2024 World Series savor a spectacular parade and celebration on Nov. 1. The procession will happen downtown while a festivity at Dodger Stadium will add to the celebratory fun. You'll need to get a ticket — here's where to start — and enjoying both? Attending "... both events will not be possible due to traffic and timing," shared the team. Get the details now.

Día de los Muertos: Honor those who have gone in a variety of vivid-of-heart, vivid-of-mind ways in the coming days at several Southern California spots. Santa Monica Pier will mark the moving holiday in the historical Merry-Go-Round building Nov. 1 and 2 while Smorgasburg LA will pay tasty tribute on Nov. 3 to the foodie side of the ethereal occasion. And at the Anaheim Packing House? Visitors will revel Nov. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m.; food, a marketplace, and a community altar are part of the occasion.

Anime Pasadena: One of the largest anime-themed conventions around alights in the Crown City Nov. 2 and 3. An array of artists, actors, and creators will appear at the Pasadena Convention Center — "Dragon Ball Z," "Digimon," and "Naruto" will all be in the spotlight — and there are two cosplay contests, one created for the grown-ups and one for kids. Panels, shopping, and anime-tastic amazingness are part of this vibrant scene.

Best Friends Animal Society Super Adoption: Hundreds of family-seeking cuties will trot into a lot next to Rose Bowl Stadium on both Nov. 2 and 3. It's a mondo animal-human meet-up event, one that will feature pups, cats, and a few critters, too. Around 15 rescue groups and shelters will call upon the two-day happening, including the City of Los Angeles Department of Animal Services. Other "carnival"-y sights will festoon the event, including food trucks and a photo booth.

Godzilla-Thon!: The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will honor the legendary cinematic superstar's 70th anniversary at a special multi-event festivity at the Miracle Mile museum. Five "Godzilla" movies, spanning the decades, will screen, starting with 1954's "Gojira," while a stop-motion workshop will give people a hand at making their own Godzilla-esque battle. Good to know? You'll want to book your ticket ahead of time at the museum's site. Sweet: A free meet-and-greet with Godzilla is also on the schedule.