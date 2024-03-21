Things to do this weekend: Enjoy ‘Free-For-All Day' at over two dozen SoCal Museums

What to Know SoCal Museums Free-For-All Day

Saturday, March 23

Participating museums include the Skirball Cultural Center, The International Printing Museum, and MOCA; reservations may be required at some museums, so check ahead; there may be an additional fee to park

SoCal Museums Free-For-All Day: Soaking up fabulous art, ideas, artifacts, creativity, whimsy, and wonder, all without opening your wallet? This one-day-only event is a portal to that pay-nothing world, a chance for Southern Californians to call upon several museums for a day of free enjoyment. The lengthy list of participants joining the March 23 event is on this site, but keep in mind that some places require reservations; parking might also have a fee.

Brewery Artwalk Spring Weekend: Clearly "free" and "art" and "enjoyment" and "free" — wait, we said that already, but we like it, so it shall stay — are the themes of the first weekend of spring. This colossal complex of artists — think work-live spaces, as many people live at The Brewery — is opening up to the public for a weekend, for free. The twice-a-year happening is a culturally enriching treat; head over to the 5 Freeway-adjacent campus on March 23 and 24.

Tulip time at Descanso Gardens: While we cross various fingers and toes as we await potential poppy-blooming news from the Antelope Valley, we're celebrating our region's incredible cultivated blossoms. A dazzling display is hitting its pretty peak, but it won't last long. You'll want to make for the La Cañada Flintridge garden in the next few days to see the "majority" of 30,000 tulips, all planted in January, experiencing their full majesty. Viewing the tulips is included with admission.

Scream Break at Six Flags Magic Mountain: Spying a spooky figure on a foggy night in Valencia? From that short description, you might believe it to be late October. But the eekies will be in full and frightful effect during this limited-time spring happening, which will haunt the theme park on Fridays and Saturdays through April 13. Two mazes, three scare zones, and other eerie offerings will begin at 9 p.m. on select nights; tickets are $40.

Swallow's Day Parade and Mercado Street Faire: San Juan Capistrano will take flight as it celebrates one of its best-known and most beloved symbols, the sweet swallow. The diminutive birds are said to return to the beautiful mission town in time for St. Joseph's Day, which was March 19. Residents will gather on March 23 for a grand party, which includes a procession through the heart of the village and other spring-sweet festivities.