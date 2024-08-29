Things to do this weekend: Food fests and tasty to-dos reign

What to Know Long Beach Greek Food & Music Festival takes place from Aug. 31 through Sept. 2

Malibu Chili Cook-Off bubbles from Aug. 30 through Sept. 2

Note that Fiesta Hermosa in Hermosa Beach, which has used to pop up on Labor Day Weekend, is only happening on Memorial Day Weekend "as of 2023"

Long Beach Greek Food & Music Festival: Southern California is known for some large-scale Labor Day Weekend festivals of the foodie-est variety, and this appetizing outing is a sup-worthy stalwart. Spanakopita, Souvlaki, Feta fries, and more goodies are on the menu while music will add the joyful soundtrack. Greek dancing lessons are also on the roster; daily festival entry is $5.

Malibu Chili Cook-Off: The four-day festival isn't just about savory spoonfuls of nicely spiced stews; there is totally rad skating to admire, and vendors to browse, and plenty of end-of-summer sweetness to bask in. A carnival, too, is at the humming heart of the fundraiser, which gives back to the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu. Be sure to get your ticket before you go.

Nerd Out at the Garden: Our plant-obsessed region has so many garden-based gatherings, but this California Botanic Garden bash, which flowers Aug. 31, is very much about the trivia, the hobnobbing, and, yes, the nature-inspired cosplay. Ever wanted to dress up as a rhododendron? Here's your chance. The chlorophyll-y fantasia is sprouting in Claremont.

Halloween Boutique opens: There are still some free and semi-frightful (in the most fabulous way) destinations around SoCal when fall approaches, and this is one: The cool themed shop at Roger's Gardens in Corona del Mar. The vibe in 2024 is ultra-witchy, so count on plenty of magical displays. And a small-but-swiftly-moving queue, too, through opening weekend, which starts Aug. 30.

Time to pick terrific tomatoes: The canning tools are lined up and lovers of sauces are ready to swing by Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark for this tangy tradition. You can pay to pick your own tomatoes Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 or buy some pre-picked Romas, if you prefer. As the field is just outside of the farm, no Underwood admission is required. Sweet: This annual event, popular with cooks and eaters alike, has been around for over four decades.