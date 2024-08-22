Things to do this weekend: Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort begins

What to Know Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim

Aug. 23 through Oct. 31, 2024

Special treats, fall-fun decorations, and colorful character costumes are part of the fun

Plaza de la Familia opens summons the Día spirit at Disney California Adventure Park from Aug. 23 through Nov. 2, 2024

Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort: All sorts of eerie adorableness shines, or glows, rather, during this ghoulishly gleeful going-on. Decorations, treats, Haunted Mansion Holiday (which opened in late July), and Plaza de la Familia at Disney California Adventure Park are all on the calendar. A ticket and reservation are required to enter the Anaheim theme parks. Note that "Oogie Boogie Bash" is a separately ticketed event.

Black Restaurant Week: Honor your favorite restaurant and restauranteur at this multi-day, super-delicious delight, an annual happening that is "(c)elebrating the flavors of the African American, African, and Caribbean cuisines." Local participants in the food festivity, which takes place from Aug. 23 through Sept. 1, include Dulan's Soul Food, Cakes by Chanté, and several other gems.

626 Night Market: The delicious expanse of amazing eats first popped up this season at Santa Anita Park in July with not one but two tasty weekends. After a short hiatus, the booth-packed food wonderland is back over the final two weekends of August. Noodles, spiral potatoes, boba, birria, ramen, bubble waffles, and snacky superstars aplenty are on the vendor list.

El Segundo Art Walk: So many interesting creative things begin in El Segundo — it's the forward-thinking birthplace of Experimentally Structured Museum of Art, which moved to Lawndale in 2023 — and the cheerful chance to soak in all of this art-filled fun is coming right up on Aug. 24. The breezy walk-around is free, with no ticket required, and there's live music, too.

From Bullock's to Macy's: Perhaps you've bought a shirt or baby gift at the Macy's on South Lake Avenue in Pasadena, and perhaps you've wondered about its amazing architecture and design details. Here's your moment to learn more about a beautiful building: Pasadena Walking Tours will explore the famous spot on Aug. 25 (just be sure to buy your ticket in advance).