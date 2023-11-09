Things to do this weekend: Holiday fun and foods arrive at the Disneyland Resort

What to Know Nov. 10 through Jan. 7, 2024 at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim

The Disney Festival of Holidays returns to Disney California Adventure with global eats and holiday-inspired performances from around the world

Disneyland Park is the place for twinkly decorations, seasonal sweets, and "A Christmas Fantasy Parade"

'Holidays at the Disneyland Resort' begins: Like opening an extra-huge box of shiny ornaments, this special season at the Anaheim destination is full of sparkle, plentitude, and wonder. The decorations dazzle, the treats are pepperminty or playful or both, Disneyland Park's classic Christmas parade brims with yuletide splendor, and the Disney Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure delights with around-the-world eats and music. You'll need a ticket and reservation to visit the parks, while the Downtown Disney District offers free entry.

Veterans Day in Southern California: There are so many ways to show our gratitude to veterans, from attending a poignant ceremony — Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills will have one, as will Heroes Hall in Costa Mesa — to accompanying a loved one who has has served to a free happening, like a day at The Huntington (that's Nov. 10, do note). Most events and deals will take place on Nov. 11, including free entry to the national parks, but a few are taking place on Nov. 10 or all weekend.

Citadel Outlets lights its mega tree: There are oodles of tree lightings in the days ahead — fir real — but if you'd like to watch the "largest live-cut tree" in the state start its seasonal glow-show, you'll want to head to the 5 Freeway-close shopping center on Nov. 11. Pentatonix will be there to ebulliently sing in the season, while other grand and gleeful surprises await. It's a free event but you'll want to arrive early (it all kicks off at 5 o'clock).

'Winter Frolic' opens: Finding festive adventure with smaller kids can always prove a bit challenging when Thanksgiving grows near and the weather takes on a chill. But Kidspace Children's Museum has the answer with the ebullient offering, one that includes the chance to build with "ice" blocks (nope, not real ice but still neato) and attire a snowman (not a real snowman, because those are meltable). The sock skating, always popular, is available for an additional fee.

Ice at Santa Monica is here: But if you're more in the mood for a traditionally frosty rink, the sort that involves blades and shoes and possibly gloves and maybe a snuggly hat, spin for Fifth and Arizona in Downtown Santa Monica. The long-running rink, which has been a fa-la-loved sight for several years now, will keep things cool through Nov. 15. Also cool? All of the themed nights coming up; just check the schedule if you'd like to participate in the evenings devoted to Ugly Sweaters or our love for our pets.