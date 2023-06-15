Things to do this weekend: Juneteenth Festivals, from Santa Monica to Pasadena

What to Know South LA, Pasadena, Hollywood, Inglewood, and several other SoCal communities will celebrate Juneteenth with a bike ride, a roller jam, and a food festival

Santa Monica's festivity will include live music and craft vendors

Look for some events to take place on Monday, June 19, the official observance of Juneteenth, including a star-studded Greek Theatre concert

Juneteenth Around Southern California: Juneteenth, which commemorates "Freedom Day," the end of slavery in the United States, is June 19, a Monday in 2023. There will be a number of moving events taking place on the holiday, including the "Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom" concert at the Greek Theatre, while several communities will host happenings the weekend before. Those include a free CicLAvia South LA bike ride, celebration, and resource fair, a "Juneteenth Jamboree" in Pasadena, and the "Taste of Inglewood Juneteenth Food Festival," all happening on Sunday, June 18. For more festivals, from Hawthorne to Hollywood, and to check all of the dates and details, visit this page now.

Hello, Regional Connector: We often hear "years in the making" about a massive civic project that has been in the works for a while, but what Metro is unveiling on June 16 really might take that particular crown. "We're combining the A, E and L Lines into two rail lines — the new A and E Lines," trumpets the passenger service, and trumpet excitedly, it should, for three new DTLA stations will debut along with the connected lines: Little Tokyo/Arts District, Historic Broadway, and Grand Av Arts/Bunker Hill. Adding to the celebratory spirit? So many free rides from June 16-18; check the specifics before you roll.

Happy 1st Anniversary to The Cheech: The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture debuted in Riverside a year ago and to honor the ebullient occasion? A weekend of revelry is ahead, including a live show featuring Quetzal and La Santa Cecilia, the unveiling of the second installment of "Cheech Collects," and a free family festival on June 18. Over 30 artists, ballet folklórico, and foods galore, including yummy basket tacos, will festoon the celebratory "Pura Pachanga at The Cheech."

Pride Month: The LA Pride Parade and Village may have wrapped last weekend, but there is plenty happening in the days ahead, including Pride Night at Dodger Stadium on June 16, a screening of "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" at Hollywood Forever Cemetery (a co-presentation between LA Pride and Cinespia) on June 17, and a "Gay '90s" look-back at Heritage Square, also June 17. "Made With Pride," a pop-up Santa Monica marketplace, is open each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and Academy Museum films are shimmering, too, throughout June.

Free Fun for Father's Day: Taking Dad out for something sizzly and savory on June 18 — perhaps a steak — might be in your holiday plans, but you can also find a few complimentary traditions that coincide with the June happening. Look to Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, where the long-running Concours D'Elegance will be on view; over 100 fine cars will invite people to take a closer look. The Pasadena Chalk Festival is back at the Pasadena Convention Center (a new location, yep, but still close to its former Paseo home). Looking for a free go-out on June 17, Father's Day Eve? The Pasadena Police Department Car Show will be on view at City Hall.