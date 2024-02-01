Things to do this weekend: Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show

What to Know Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show at the Los Angeles Convention Center

Feb. 3 and 4, 2024

$13 advance admission adult; other ticketing tiers are available

Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show: The last Tuesday in January was "National Plan for Vacation Day," but if you missed doing so, there's still time to figure out your next footloose/fancy-free experience. Helping us out on that fun front? This gargantuan, globe-spanning spectacular, which regularly welcomes top-notch travel experts — Rick Steves will be there — and all sorts of hotels, theme parks, ski spots, boat companies, and more. It's at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 3 and 4.

Happy 100th, Sierra Madre Playhouse: It's a gem found in a gem of a city, for sure, and for sure longtime fans of its plays, readings, movies, and more will be there for its centennial. On the playhouse schedule over its big bash of a weekend? Five silent films, talks, and a party that takes it back to the theater's opening year of 1924 (find your flapper-fun fashion).

"A Century of Film Music": The notion of sitting back and letting the sublime sounds of celebrated films wash over you, those scores that we can hum by heart, is a nice one. And the fact that it is all happening in the thick of awards season? Even better. The baton-waving extravaganza is curated by John Williams, sweet, with more sweetness afoot: "Sunset Boulevard," "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," and other classics will be revisited at the Walt Disney Concert Hall show.

50th Annual Camellia Show: The showy blossoms are making their wintertime stands at gardens around Southern California, but if you'd like to be in the thick of the colorful action, you'll want to make for The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens for a show that is marking its first fabulous half-century-dom, no small feat. Cultivating such glorious camellias is a feat, too, so soak in the splendor, and pick up expert tips over the weekend.

Grammy Museum: Music is on many minds as Feb. 4 grows near, but you can get a happy headstart before the Grammy Awards begin their annual sparkle. Just check hours and details before buying your admission (advance purchase is always a good idea). Spending part of Grammy Weekend touring exhibits like "Hip-Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit" and exploring the permanent exhibits — there's a show devoted to the red carpet, which is timely — is a real vibe, a satisfying, fan-pleasing field trip.