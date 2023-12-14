Things to do this weekend: The 115th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade

What to Know 115th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade

Through Dec. 17, 2023

Free to see from various vantage points; boarding a nearby boat or enjoying a restaurant seat will have a fee

Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade and Ring of Lights: Californians do love their vibrant, super-dressy, bulb-laden vessels, as several shore-close processions reveal. But this spectacular, which sails over five festive evenings, is the twinkly titan of the form. Watching from the shore is a popular and free choice, while other fans book spots on nearby boats or inside view-blessed restaurants. Can't make the sizable parade, which sparkles nightly through Dec. 17? There are Holiday Lights Cruises through Dec. 30.

Ventura Harbor Parade of Lights: Indeed, several of Southern California's boat-brilliant bashes have concluded for 2023, but this two-nighter will grandly weave around the picturesque port on Dec. 15 and 16. The theme is "Hula Holiday," and carnival rides — on land, of course — will add to the atmosphere, as will chances to dine and shop nearby. And if you're seeking more Ventura adventures, the famous Santa Paddle, originally scheduled for Dec. 9 but postponed due to wind, will take place on Dec. 17.

Las Posadas: Friends gather, candles flicker, a guitar strums, and Mary and Joseph begin their search for an inn. The time-honored tradition of Las Posadas is at the heart of many communities throughout Mexico, New Mexico, Arizona, and California, and cities beyond, and in Los Angeles? Olvera Street honors the moving event over several nights, from Dec. 16 through Dec. 24. A piñata each night and other sweet details are part of the happening.

The Snoopy House: This merry (and free) Costa Mesa favorite has been a regional must-visit for decades. A move to Costa Mesa City Hall just over a decade ago didn't dim the sparkle of this homespun attraction, which was created by resident Jim Jordan in the mid-1960s. Special weekend events, like sledding, will up the already ever-present cheer, and Santa will stop by, too. It's atwinkle from Dec. 15-22.

Critters 'n Christmas fun: It's a Wild Winter Day at the Wildlife Learning Center in Sylmar, a place devoted to animal education and all sorts of furry meet-and-greets. A sloth will be at the celebration, and other beasties, so advance tickets are a solid idea. And at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach? Santa Diver will take the plunge at select times over the weekend, giving all the fishies of the Honda Blue Cavern some tasty, fish-appropriate goodies. Your aquarium admission covers this sweet sight and other festivities.