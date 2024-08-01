Things to do this weekend: CatCon 2024

What to Know CatCon 2024

Aug. 3-4 at the Pasadena Convention Center

$47.93 daily; other ticketing tiers are available

CatCon 2024: It's totally hard to kiss your cat goodbye, but your #1 cuddler might understand your absence if he knew you were trotting for a mega meowful meet-up, which will swish tails and win hearts at the Pasadena Convention Center. Celebrity cats, oodles of merch, fans rocking creative costumes, and fun photo spots will make for a litter-ally awesome event.

DOGust Birthday Brunch: Pussycats may be the sweet stars in Pasadena but in Playa Vista? Pups are the honored guests at a DOGust festivity Aug. 3. The free event will pay adorable homage to DOGust, when we celebrate the birthdays of shelter pets. Free mocktails and a breakfast burrito/wrap are part of the morning fun in the Barks & Rec Yard.

Brew at the LA Zoo: The all-ages "Zoo Friday Nights" begin Aug. 9 — the upbeat events will run over four August Fridays — but Aug. 3 is devoted to the grown-ups, good grub, and some quality brews. The evening will feature intriguing animal encounters, live music, and other way-cool delights, but you'll want to make sure you have your ticket before going to the Griffith Park destination.

Avocado Festival: Craft beers boast all sorts of creative ingredients, but finding a creamy green fruit at the center of a sudsy sip? That is challenging, unless you make your way to this Angel City Brewery festival. Two beers — Avocado Ale and Guavocado Ale — are in the spotlight, while avocado-themed foods will be available for purchase. Join the pit-tastic party Aug. 4 starting at noon.

Hatch chile roasting begins: Saturdays in August will be redolent with the scent of delicious crackling chile at select grocery stores across the region. It's time for the roasting of Hatch chile, a celebration of the spicy New Mexico icon. El Rey Farms is a favorite go-to for local chile lovers and Melissa's Produce has a long list of roastings; Manhattan Beach and Rolling Hills Estates are up Aug. 3.