This Gingerbread Cookie Brew Is a Spicy Chado Tea Specialty

What to Know Southern California's four Chado Tea tearooms are temporarily closed, but online ordering is open

The SoCal-started company turned 30 in 2020

Traditional blends are available in addition to seasonal teas

So much of our yuletide aesthetic is based squarely on the simple and timeless leaf.

Think of all the trees we see on Christmas cards, and fragrant wreaths adorning front doors, and colorful floral bouquets, the sorts of petal-pretty groupings that are lush with greenery.

But leaves can show up in other places, too, as Christmas grows near, and one of the most comforting locations for leaf-based loveliness is our favorite cup.

For holiday teas have their fragrant moment as December dwindles and the air grows brisker.

Leaves are the centerpiece to any bright blend, of course, but so are the spices, deep notes, and well-rounded flavors that say the Festival of Lights or the yuletide is near.

Chado Tea, which has four tearooms around Southern California, has been a brew-strong stalwart on the local scene for three decades now.

The company, which is known for its enduring quality, intriguing international discoveries, and merry mixtures of interesting leaves, celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2020.

And to round out this milestone year?

Chado Tea has a trio of holiday blends that feel right for the arrival of winter.

"When you mix together ginger root, licorice, allspice, and cloves, everyone's favorite holiday treat comes to life - gingerbread!," proclaims the tea company, which recommends making turning its Gingerbread Cookie Tea into a luscious latte.

The Peppermint Bark blend has rooibos green tea at its heart, in addition to chocolate pieces, peppermint, and natural flavoring.

And the newest star on the holiday tea line-up? It's called Oh Christmas Tree. The orange, apple, and cinnamon components are classic, but there's pink peppercorn for a bit of charming kick.

The loveliest and leafliest part of these teas? Chado Tea ships far and farther, if you'd like to introduce a family member in another state to one of our region's best-regarded tea purveyors.

Keep in mind that the company's tearooms, which are located in Pasadena, DTLA, South Bay, and Hollywood, are temporarily closed, but the site is open for orders.