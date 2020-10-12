This ‘Ice SCREAM' Is Here to Scare Off October Heat

What to Know Salt & Straw

Downtown Disney District, Arts District, Venice, and other locations

Four Halloween-themed flavors, including Creepy Crawly Critters

A heat wave shimmering right in the middle of October?

Southern Californians aren't too surprised about sweat-inducing fall afternoons, and the occasional autumnal day that sees a push into triple-digit territory, temperature-wise.

But that doesn't mean we've stopped craving the pleasures of the season, even if those pleasures need to take on a colder and creamier form (instead of a piping hot beverage).

So prepare to float, like one of the Halloween ghost decorations now dotting various front yards, for your local Salt & Straw, where four frightful flavors are now dominating, in dastardly fashion, the October ice cream line-up.

Or make the the "ice SCREAM" line-up, for these thematic scoops are all about the day that falls at the very end of the month.

The Great Candycopia has returned, a treat that involves "... crisp shortbread and nutty nougat buried alive in caramel and chocolate, peanut butter trapped inside walls of chocolate, pecans smothered in BOOrbon vanilla toffee."

Creepy Crawly Critters contains toffee brittle mealworms and a green-glorious matcha base.

Seeking a vegan way to enjoy the creamy expression of the holiday? Try the Mummy's Pumpkin Spiced Potion, which features Psychocandy Tea from LA's own August Uncommon Tea, and plenty of pumpkin panache.

And rounding out this tummy-delighting, sort-of-kind-of-terrifying four-set? It's a Chocolate Gooey Brownie, complete with "... pecans smothered in BOOrbon vanilla toffee."

The heat won't last for too many days, so find your icy and eerie ice creams soon, wherever there is a Salt & Straw. And there as plentiful as pumpkins around town, meaning you're steps away from your own scary scoop of ice SCREAM.

Mwah and ha and ha ha ha...