This Week: A Very SoCal Christmas

Santa's Village? It's in full swing this week, and getting a bundle of cold 'n frosty flakeage, too, just in time for Dec. 25. Tickets to the Lake Arrowhead-close attraction can fly out the door faster than reindeer during Christmas Week, so secure your entry before heading up the mountain for ice skating, seasonal treats, and super-charming photo opps (oh yes, and Santa and Mrs. Claus sightings, too). Checking road conditions, and the need for chains, is wise, too.

Grand Park's Winter Glow 2019: Haven't had the chance to take in this free-to-see, installation-packed spectacular in DTLA? The final night glimmers on Dec. 25. No tickets are necessary, but wearing something warm is recommended. See a host of amazing lights that put a contemporary spin on Christmas displays from a line-up of great artists. Arrive after sundown, but be there before 10 o'clock, glow worms.

Free Farmers Market Holiday Fun: As is twinkly tradition, the clocktower-rocking public market at Third & Fairfax will keep the high-energy live performances mi-mi-mi-ing right through Christmas Eve afternoon. There's a large menorah, too, on the plaza, so stop by to admire its flickering beauty as the sun sets. As for the beloved Mariachi Fiesta? The annual must-see is raising the trumpets from noon to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Deco Week opens: Ever wanted to place a few petals, or actually several hundred petals, on a real, honest-to-New-Year's-Day Rose Parade Float? Deco Week, the multi-day decorating push, begins on Dec. 26. You'll want to check in with the organization you'd like to volunteer with to see their hours and requirements, so read all before heading to Pasadena, Burbank, or a surrounding community.

Christmas Tree's Historic Sparkle: In just a matter of days, we'll be in 2020, which means that Altadena's beautiful line-up of huge deodar trees will be in their century year. The famous seasonal attraction's next century officially begins next December, but you can honor the vintage wonder's big 99th year now by seeing it for free, after sundown, during the holidays.