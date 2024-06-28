Snack on succulent fruits at a Highland Park tomato tasting

What to Know Tomato Tasting Happy Hour at Fig Earth Supply in Highland Park

A ticket is $45 and "one homegrown tomato"

Saturday, July 27 at 6 p.m.; savor tastes of over four dozen varieties of tomatoes, plus complimentary small bites, beer, and wine; feel free to enter your homemade salsa in the salsa competition, too

Looking ahead to find out what famous stars we'll be enjoying at the movie theater as summer reaches its zenith, say around late July and August, is something many film fans do.

They want to know about the luminaries that will soon be gracing our screens, and the stories they're starring in.

But there is one luscious luminary that returns to its delectable powers at the height of summertime, and you don't even need to check ahead to ensure its expected and anticipated return: the tomato.

The succulent spheres are tasty throughout the calendar, it's true, but July is when they take center stage in our gardens, on our plates, and in our dining daydreams.

Fig Earth Supply has long been a booster of these bursting-with-flavor favorites, so much so that a Tomato Tasting Happy Hour has become something of a tangy tradition at the Highland Park nursery.

The tidbit-laden celebration will be back on the final Saturday of July — that's July 27 — with tons of tomato-y verve in tow.

Well, "tons" may be a bit fanciful, but around 50 varieties of tomatoes will be available for tasting, so you'll snack on plenty of plump and piquant gems.

There's a salsa competition, too, which makes sense, given the tomato is a main player of the caliente condiment.

Yes, we said "a" main player, not "the," but truly, salsa is almost always elevated by the luscious omnipresence of this do-everything fruit.

You are invited to show with your own homemade salsa, if you'd like to go for the chip-dippable glory. The salsa competition is light-hearted but the flavors will surely be fiery and/or fantastic, likely both.

Complimentary small bites, beer, and wine are included with your $45 ticket. Oh yes, $45 plus "a homegrown tomato."

Tickets are on sale now, so find your way to this site, lovers of heirlooms, Romas, and cherries, as well as the wider all-tomatoes-rule contingent.

The stars of later-summer are on their way, and their full of flavor, juice, and the ability to elevate salsa, and, really, any dish they so appetizingly adorn.