Santa Monica

Trejo's Tacos Santa Monica Opens With BOGO Tacos and a Special Appearance

Owner Danny Trejo will stop by and meet the fans during the celebration.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Trejo's Tacos

What to Know

  • Trejo's Tacos at 316 Santa Monica Boulevard in Santa Monica
  • Tuesday, Nov. 1 grand opening (1 to 3 p.m.)
  • Ribbon-cutting ceremony, BOGO tacos, meet Danny Trejo

BOGO-ing our way through Taco Tuesday sounds like a delicious delight, especially since we've now just passed through a night absolutely awash in all sorts of sugary, caramel-laden, super-sweet treats.

It's a wonderful event, in fact, when the taco-iest day of the week arrives just after Halloween. True, few kids (or parents) look forward to a Halloween Monday, at least in the same sense that a Halloween on a Saturday is pretty much universally anticipated.

But immediately following Halloween Monday? It's Taco Tuesday, and Trejo's Tacos will be making the most of the special event, which is also coinciding with Día de los Muertos observances.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

So what's on tap with the tacos-and-more company, an appetizing enterprise started by actor Danny Trejo in 2016?

There's a brand-new outpost of tacodom, and it isn't all that far from the beach, meaning you can have both a savory snack and some time on the sand, all in one glorious afternoon.

For the newest Trejo's Tacos is opening at 316 Santa Monica Boulevard on Tuesday, Nov. 1

The ribbon-cutting ceremony that will kick off the grand hello? That's always a fun and moving moment, and Mr. Trejo will be there to do the honors at 1 o'clock.

Día de los Muertos 3 hours ago

A Día de los Muertos Experience Opens at a Hollywood El Pollo Loco

Day of the Dead Oct 27

Día de los Muertos Is This Week. Here Is What an Ofrenda Is and How to Build One

But wait: The beloved thespian and restauranteur will stick close to his newest eatery to meet the fans. Just be sure to swing by from 1 to 3 o'clock.

The deal of the to-do is sure the buy one, get one taco scene, oh joy. The joy will only grow greater with live mariachi music, more specials, and an air of grand-opening conviviality.

Need more delicious details about this newest addition to the Trejo's Tacos family tree? Click.

This article tagged under:

Santa MonicaDanny TrejoTacos
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us