Trejo's Tacos Santa Monica Opens With BOGO Tacos and a Special Appearance

What to Know Trejo's Tacos at 316 Santa Monica Boulevard in Santa Monica

Tuesday, Nov. 1 grand opening (1 to 3 p.m.)

Ribbon-cutting ceremony, BOGO tacos, meet Danny Trejo

BOGO-ing our way through Taco Tuesday sounds like a delicious delight, especially since we've now just passed through a night absolutely awash in all sorts of sugary, caramel-laden, super-sweet treats.

It's a wonderful event, in fact, when the taco-iest day of the week arrives just after Halloween. True, few kids (or parents) look forward to a Halloween Monday, at least in the same sense that a Halloween on a Saturday is pretty much universally anticipated.

But immediately following Halloween Monday? It's Taco Tuesday, and Trejo's Tacos will be making the most of the special event, which is also coinciding with Día de los Muertos observances.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

So what's on tap with the tacos-and-more company, an appetizing enterprise started by actor Danny Trejo in 2016?

There's a brand-new outpost of tacodom, and it isn't all that far from the beach, meaning you can have both a savory snack and some time on the sand, all in one glorious afternoon.

For the newest Trejo's Tacos is opening at 316 Santa Monica Boulevard on Tuesday, Nov. 1

The ribbon-cutting ceremony that will kick off the grand hello? That's always a fun and moving moment, and Mr. Trejo will be there to do the honors at 1 o'clock.

But wait: The beloved thespian and restauranteur will stick close to his newest eatery to meet the fans. Just be sure to swing by from 1 to 3 o'clock.

The deal of the to-do is sure the buy one, get one taco scene, oh joy. The joy will only grow greater with live mariachi music, more specials, and an air of grand-opening conviviality.

Need more delicious details about this newest addition to the Trejo's Tacos family tree? Click.