Turkey Ice Cream Returns for Our Thanksgiving Gobbling

Other holiday flavors include Sweet Potato Casserole with Maple Pecans, Roasted Peach & Sage Cornbread Stuffing, and Cranberry Juniper Sorbet

Available by the scoop or pint

Scoopable foods?

They're quite the common sight on the Thanksgiving table, and you don't even need to move the bread basket or the green bean casserole to find them.

For, come Thanksgiving, we do love to scoop our savory sides, and it matters not if those sides consist of mashed potatoes or stuffing or butternut squash gratin.

For a heaping helping of something satisfying is nice to see on the holiday plate, and if the portion has taken on the general shape of a scoop of carb-y deliciousness, so much the better.

For few food shapes are as celebratory as a actually round ball of food, the kind of ball that only a scooping implement can create.

But our scoop-inspired inclinations can go further this Thanksgiving, thanks to a classic foodstuff that is synonymous with a scoop: ice cream.

Oh, definitely, ice cream has long played a part at the late-November table, thanks to its presence alongside gently heated pecan or pumpkin pie. But Salt & Straw, that found-in-Portland, all-over-SoCal scoop shop takes the cold concept further.

How?

By releasing a few festive flavors each November. And one of the most famous of the flavors has returned in all of its turkey-for-dessert glory.

It's the Salted Caramel Thanksgiving Turkey, which, yes, has turkey in it.

The scoop from Salt & Straw's site?

"We partner with Diestel Family Ranch for the most coveted part of the bird — that crispy skin — and roast it to crackly perfection before folding in pieces to brittle. Then we stuff our housemade caramel with aromatics and baste it with duck fat for extra richness. Sweet and salty with buttery crunch."

But there are other cheerful choices worth gobbling over.

The sides-meet-sweets choices of Sweet Potato Casserole with Maple Pecans and Roasted Peach & Sage Cornbread Stuffing both tempt, as does the newest addition to the line-up, the vegan Cranberry Juniper Sorbet.

Whatever you choose to scoop this season, may the delights of the holiday be as sweet as ice cream and as surprising as biting into your first taste of Salted Caramel Thanksgiving Turkey.