Two Marx Brothers Movies Will Mirth-Up the New Year

What to Know Saturday, Jan. 1 at 3 p.m.

Aero Theatre (vaccinated screening)

$13 general, $8 member

While we don't want a new year, a calendar that is perfectly fresh and brimming with aspirations, to be yucky, we likely long for it to be rife with yuks.

As in, the sort of spirited laughs and happy high jinks that add zing to our daily lives and sass to our sadly sass-free worlds, a nice spice that makes everything we experience a bit merrier.

The Marx Brothers have been famously delivering that nice spice for over a century.

For any yuckiness has a way of turning into yuk-iness when a Marx Brothers movie is shimmering across the big screen, delivering pointed satirical observation, witty asides, and all of that polished physical comedy.

Yuks aplenty, is what the family funny-makers offer, and audiences, for decades, have adored each and every yuk.

American Cinematheque understands our desire to start a new year wreathed in smiles, hope, and some high-brow silliness. And, as is tradition, the film-loving organization will screen two vintage comedies, starring the fraternal troupe, on New Year's Day.

The place? The Aero Theatre, in Santa Monica, is the usual spot for all of this unusually funny yuk-a-tude.

The 2022 screenings include "Animal Crackers" and "Monkey Business," and you can count on the gentlemen to be up to plenty of shenanigans in both classics, with Groucho offering his incredible commentary on the nutty nuances of each situation.

Guests should be vaccinated, says the American Cinematheque crew, and scoring your ticket in advance is required.

And those tickets? They're $13 each for the general public and $8 for members.

By the by, the 2022 event is the 16th go-around for this New Year's Day must, a favorite of comedy fans around Southern California, the people eager to add some cheery cheekiness to the first day of newly unwrapped year.