Visit Ice Cream Alley before the sweet summer favorite melts away

What to Know Ice Cream Alley at Smorgasburg LA

Entry is free at the ROW DTLA outdoor market

Sunday, Sept. 3 is the final Ice Cream Alley of the season; look for special dishes, vendors, and flavors

So much of ice cream's awesomeness stems from its ephemeral nature.

True, that tub of salted caramel ripple in your freezer can remain in place quite nicely over several days or even weeks — that is, if you don't polish it off the moment you return from the store — but a fresh scoop on a sunny day must be consumed within minutes.

Likewise, when a limited-time pop-up, one that is centered on this soft 'n sweet stuff, nears the end of its annual engagement, well, you just can't wait: You'll need to grab a spoon or a cone and dig in ASAP.

And dessert fans shall be quickly digging in on Sunday, Sept. 3 when the final Ice Cream Alley of 2023 returns for one last gooey go-around.

Where to find this particularly appetizing alley?

Why at Smorgasburg LA, the free-to-enter food market that pops up at ROW DTLA on most Sundays of the year.

The sizable outdoor happening is known for its creative culinary collaborations and special events, but the multi-week Ice Cream Alley, a summertime staple, really has to be one of the sweetest celebrations on the Smorgasburg LA calendar.

Freshly made waffle cones, unusual toppings, icy crunchy confections, and all sorts of zingy flavors make this a must-stop for aficionados of the cold stuff.

One added bit of excitement for Sept. 3? "One of our guest vendors may just be getting a permanent spot at Smorg LA," promises the Smorgasburg LA team.

We're just coming off a heat streak but Labor Day Weekend 2023 will stay warm. Cool down with an eat-it-fast cone before Ice Cream Alley wraps for another season.

Well, not too fast, of course; rather, find and savor that sweet spot between devouring a cone before it melts and experiencing brain freeze.