Vroom for the Petersen, Where ‘Hypercars Part I' Is Ending

What to Know "Hypercars: The Allure of the Extreme at the Petersen Automotive Museum

The first phase of the Miracle Mile museum's multi-year exhibition, which features some of the planet's rarest autos, concludes on Sept. 11, 2022

Part II, with all-new dream machines, will debut on Sept. 17; entry to the exhibition is included with your museum admission

The true thing about cars? They have the ability to move.

We might even call that a car's best-known feature: The fact that through science, technology, power, craft, and skill, a sit-inside-able conveyance can propel a human being forward, or backward, and ultimately to the destination that the driver desires.

And a "hypercar," which is an ultra-bespoke, beyond-luxurious, super-stylish, fast-as-all-get-out vehicle?

Believe it: Those otherworldly automobiles most definitely won't remain in one place for too long.

There has been a glittery grouping of hypercars, though, on multi-month view at the Petersen Automotive Museum's Bruce Meyer Family Gallery.

The Miracle Mile museum "... defines a 'hypercar' as a vehicle that exists at the highest echelon of performance, technological advancement, price and rarity."

Included in the extremely elegant exhibition, which opened in early December 2021? A 2020 McLaren Speedtail and 2008 Bugatti Veyron 16-4 are both on eye-popping view, as are an Aria FXE Concept, the Delage 2021 D12, a Hennessey Venom F5, and a 2021 Koenigsegg Regera Honey.

There are so many hypercars the Petersen was keen to show off — and let "show off" here signal just how truly wowza these dream machines are — that the plan from the very start was to offer a "rotation," meaning there'd be a part one of the exhibition followed almost immediately by the second part.

The first chapter of "Hypercars: The Allure of the Extreme" is coming to a close on Sunday, Sept. 11. Part II of the shiny-shiny show, complete with a fresh batch of fantasy autos, will go on official display on Sept. 17, with a finish line set for May 14, 2023.

Fourteen hypercars will be in the spotlight during Part II. Visiting the exhibition? It's included with your museum admission