We Kid You Not: Underwood's Spring Baby Bounty Has Officially Begun

March didn't come in like a lion at the Moorpark farm, but it did trot in like two cuddly little goats.

  • Aioli and Gravy, two tiny goats, were born at Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark on Feb. 26, 2023
  • The agricultural attraction's Moorpark Animal Center has become a popular spot for admiring newborn animals in the spring
  • Open daily (admission required); the farm's Springtime Easter Festival opens on March 18

Sometimes March arrives like a lion, which seems to be the case in 2023, at least around windy Southern California, and sometimes the month surprises us, turning the old saying around and softly arriving like a lamb instead.

But in Moorpark?

You would be cutely correct if you claimed that this particular March debuted with all the cuddliness of a baby goat.

For that's just what showed up, times two, at the popular agricultural attraction on Feb. 26.

A pair of kids were born to mother Samus, and the names they've been bestowed with are as adorable, and memorable, as any critter lover might hope for: Aioli and Gravy.

Many Southern Californians regularly stop by the farm to admire the littlest chicks and/or goats and/or calves in March and April, so hearing about the first Moorpark Animal Center babies of the season is a sweet sign that spring is nearly here.

Underwood Family Farms is open daily should you want to see Aioli and Gravy in their first weeks, though weather events may impact the farm's hours, so do check ahead.

You can visit both the Farm Market and Moorpark Animal Center, and, as always, the Pick-Your-Own crops are plentiful, and will only grow more so as the weather warms.

As for the Springtime Easter Festival?

That's hop, hop, hopping to the destination on March 18. Giant eggs, egg 'n spoon races, and other nostalgic pastimes will fill out the multi-week celebration.

You'll need to purchase your weekend ticket in advance, keep in mind. Read up on the festival and how to attend now, before tickets go hop, hop, hopping out the door.

