Weekend: Disneyland Resort's Lunar New Year Fest Opens

Lunar New Year Celebration: So many sweet and celebratory Year of the Tiger-focused happenings will be blooming across Southern California in the coming weeks, including this joyful, multi-week event at Disney California Adventure. Raya of "Raya and the Last Dragon" will make her debut at the theme park, while a Lunar New Year Marketplace will feature buns, noodles, hearty entrees, refreshing beverages, and delicious desserts. And the much-loved, dragon-delightful "Mulan's New Year Procession"? The popular parade is back as well, through Feb. 13, 2022.

"Tupac Shakur: Wake Me When I'm Free": The much-anticipated experience celebrating the life and works of the iconic artist "... will delve into the greater meaning of his activism, music, and revolutionary art," all while presenting a host of artifacts associated with the legendary performer, including several pieces that have never been displayed before. The place? It's all happening at Canvas @ L.A. Live, on select days through Sunday, May 1. In addition to artifacts, contemporary art, moving music selections, and avant-garde technology will enhance the experience's immersive atmosphere.

LA Art Show: New ideas? They can truly invigorate us, widen our personal scope, and propel us, with a positive spirit, to the future. Art is one of the main ways to encounter novel notions, and this contemporary convention of au courant makers, galleries, and fans has long celebrated what is next. You can find pieces galore at the Los Angeles Convention Center, artworks that can be admired, pondered, and even purchased. Eager to take a virtual tour of the show, which is adding painterly pizzazz to the DTLA destination through Jan. 23? You can do so right here.

Knott's PEANUTS Celebration: The wise and winning characters of the Charles Schulz universe have found a happy home at the Buena Park theme park for decades, but a special spotlight shines on Snoopy, Woodstock, and Charlie Brown each winter during this annual jamboree. The cartoon-fun festivities will bring the mirth from Jan. 22 through March 6, with a new stage show, a train trip to Beagle Bonanza, drawing workshops, and chances to take pictures with characters, like Pigpen. Also? There are so many themed treats, including a lavender lemonade inspired by Linus.

Pasadena Cheeseburger Week: For mavens of meaty sandwiches, specifically those filled with dairy-based lusciousness, it is always a week devoted to cheeseburgers somewhere. But that celebration officially kicks off in the Crown City on Jan. 23, all to pay homage to the foodie favorite that got its start in Pasadena nearly a century ago. Several restaurants will feature special cheeseburgers in honor of the quirky Restaurant Week, while other places will have deals. And the heartiest part of the happening? It just may be this: Fans have a chance to make their opinions heard, during the Cheeseburger Challenge.