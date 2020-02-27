Weekend: Disney’s New Parade + Food & Wine Fest

Disney Resort's Big Weekend: They say that a Leap Year can be a bit enchanted, and that's proving true at The Happiest Place on Earth as two major and magical happenings begin on the very same day, just ahead of Leap Year Weekend. Find the new daytime parade, "Magic Happens!," at Disneyland park, while the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, a gourmet-snacky adventure, opens at, yes, Disney California Adventure. The start date for both happy happenings? M, I, C you there on Friday, Feb. 28.

Bob Baker Day: Here's a riddle for you: Do marionettes ever dance out of the theater they call their home, just for, well, kicks? This is no brain teaser, for the answer is a resounding "you betcha they do." The adorable evidence? On Saturday, Feb. 29 a line-up of marionettes will call upon LA State Historic Park for a free festival full of family joy, sweetness, and puppet-y pursuits. Those include games, cool vendors, live folk tunes, craft-makery, and the chance to nosh around food trucks, too.

Irvine Park Railroad Anniversary: What were you doing back in 1996? If you were a train-obsessed tot, chances are strong you were taking a few happy turns on this kid-perfect railroad, which chugga-chuggas through Irvine Regional Park in Orange. The attraction is marking its 24th anniversary, and throwing back to the opening prices of the year it debuted. So that means $2 train rides, yep, and a host of $2 snacks, too, on both Feb. 29 and March 1. Feeling the '96-style vibes, train peeps? Don't miss this one. Parking? It's additional, yep.

Superman's Leap Year Birthday: There's whole a lot happening for Leaplings on Feb. 29, as in those people who have one of the raddest and certainly rarest birthdays around. Among them? Oh yes, superhero peeps, Superman's birthday is Feb. 29, and Scum & Villainy Cantina in Hollywood will celebrate the brave, Metropolis-protecting icon in several ways, from photo ops to trivia sessions to cuisine that is positively cape-tastic. Wearing your own cape to the party? That's cool; plenty of fans will be there on, yes, Saturday, Feb. 29.

Outdoorsy Openings Aplenty: When March rolls into Southern California, it almost matters not if it is like a lamb or a lion. Rather, if you love flowers, and animals, too, you know the start of March delivers a few significant openings of the outdoorsiest variety. Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark will open for the season a day early, on Feb. 29, while the Jane S. Pinheiro Interpretative Center at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve opens on March 1 (the poppies are still a ways out, take note). And The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch? Oh yeah, they have a March 1 opening date, too, though peak bloom is still to come.