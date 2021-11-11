Weekend: Holidays at the Disneyland Resort

What to Know Holidays at the Disneyland Resort open on Nov. 12, 2021

A Christmas Fantasy Parade, it's a small world Holiday, and themed goodies galore

Park admission is required, as well as an advance reservation

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort: If Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure both find their ebullient identities in the details, then the details truly dazzle when this twinkly two-month to-do arrives at the Anaheim theme parks. The sips and snacks of the Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure, Mickey and Minnie in sweater-weather wear, The Christmas Fantasy Parade, it's a small world wearing thousands of lights... it all begins on Nov. 12, 2021. A reservation is required, in addition to park admission.

Lightscape Opens: The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanical Garden has just millions of interesting things to see, every day, from each wee leaf to every little blossom. Add to that illumination, by night, in all sorts of sparkly installations, and you have something rather special. This shine-bright celebration will add after-sundown oomph to the Arcadia destination for well over two months, with an opening night on Nov. 12. Need some seasonal shine in a nature-lush setting? This stroll-around, snap-some-pretty-pics experience is for you.

ACTIVATE LA: A thrilling dance performance that creatively combines "contemporary ballet, breakdance, and acrobatic movement," presented in the outdoor space of the Water Garden? Savor a spirited and spectacular performance by Jacob Jonas The Company, in partnership with The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, on Nov. 12 and 13. A ticket is $50, you'll have room to savor the oasis-like space, and there shall be vino and charcuterie from Sweet Pea. Do you love dance troupes that vivaciously visit unusual spaces? Don't miss this event. Times, tickets, and the info you need is here.

DesignerCon: The "annual art and design convention" fills the Anaheim Convention Center with funky toys, memorable wearables, and all of the offbeat, unusual, and ultra-excellent items that boast a powerful design-forward vibe. Several artists will be in the house, too, as well as 500-plus vendors, selling everything from tees, to home products, to everything else, or just about, that reflects the convention's devotion to the avant-garde-iest "urban, underground, and pop art!" Be there from Nov. 12-14, 2021.

Labyrinths of Santa Monica: Coming across a winding, inward-turning, outward-weaving pathway where you didn't expect one? It's a gift, a moment to remember, and you likely took a few minutes to wend your way through it, all to have that labyrinth-lovely experience. Now that experience is going fully ephemeral, thanks to a pair of made-of-sand labyrinths, created by artist Lars Howlett, near the Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica. They'll be open to the public on Nov. 13 and 14, as well as a third labyrinth created on hardscape. The contemplation-inspiring attractions are free to visit, and no RSVP is required.

BritWeek Car Rally: Spying a snazzy set of wheels, the sort of straight-from-the-UK dream machine that typically is seen in magazines, movies, and the vroom-vroom-iest of auto-based reveries? It can cause a car buff to feel quite excited. Now imagine 75 of those dream machines, give or take, on a slow roll through Beverly Hills. That's just what will happen on Sunday, Nov. 14, all to celebrate BritWeek, which spotlights "British culture and innovation." The rally is free to see, there's a map, but wait: Scones and sausage rolls are popping up at a related Petersen Automotive Museum event that morning. Yum and yum.