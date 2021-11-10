Wander a Pair of Sand Labyrinths in Santa Monica

What to Know Nov. 13 and 14, 2021

Free, reservations are not required to visit (but will be for the weekend's special events); note that there is a fee for parking

Three labyrinths, two in the sand and one on hardscape, will appear outside the Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica

A contemplative perambulation, the sort of look-within, quiet-the-mind, still-the-chatter stroll, can happen anywhere you like, at pretty much any hour or on any day.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A sunrise saunter, an evening amble, a fresh-of-air adventure that gets the body moving while slowing our worries and frets can refresh both body and spirit.

But finding a labyrinth, one that is located near the ocean, in a beautiful beach setting, feels especially gift-like.

That gift-gracious quality only increases with the knowledge that you have not one but three winding, circuitous pathways to enjoy, and just before the holidays, too, when the brain-based chatter seems to grow more intense.

Lucky us: A trio of lovely, contemplation-inspiring labyrinths are popping up in the sand, and a stretch of hardscape, too, at the Annenberg Community Beach House on Saturday, Nov. 13 and Sunday, Nov. 14.

Artist Lars Howlett is creating the ethereal installations in partnership with Santa Monica Cultural Affairs. The ephemeral artworks are part of the department's Out-of-the-Blue program.

The pair of sand-based labyrinths are temporary pop-ups, and the public is invited to view and enjoy them from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 13 and 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 14.

Reservations aren't required to simply visit and stroll the labyrinths, but do keep in mind there's a fee for parking nearby (in November, it is $8 a day or $3 an hour).

But wait: There are a few special happenings at the labyrinths that will require you to RSVP.

An artist talk, a group walk, and a reception are all happening on Saturday afternoon, and if you'd like to attend one event, or all of them, do let organizers know ahead of time.