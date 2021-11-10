Annenberg Community Beach House

Wander a Pair of Sand Labyrinths in Santa Monica

Visitors are invited to explore artist Lars Howlett's site-specific labyrinths outside the Annenberg Community Beach House.

By Alysia Gray Painter

ZenShui/Laurence Mouton

What to Know

  • Nov. 13 and 14, 2021
  • Free, reservations are not required to visit (but will be for the weekend's special events); note that there is a fee for parking
  • Three labyrinths, two in the sand and one on hardscape, will appear outside the Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica

A contemplative perambulation, the sort of look-within, quiet-the-mind, still-the-chatter stroll, can happen anywhere you like, at pretty much any hour or on any day.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A sunrise saunter, an evening amble, a fresh-of-air adventure that gets the body moving while slowing our worries and frets can refresh both body and spirit.

But finding a labyrinth, one that is located near the ocean, in a beautiful beach setting, feels especially gift-like.

That gift-gracious quality only increases with the knowledge that you have not one but three winding, circuitous pathways to enjoy, and just before the holidays, too, when the brain-based chatter seems to grow more intense.

Lucky us: A trio of lovely, contemplation-inspiring labyrinths are popping up in the sand, and a stretch of hardscape, too, at the Annenberg Community Beach House on Saturday, Nov. 13 and Sunday, Nov. 14.

Outdoor Fun Oct 1

Descanso Gardens Fans, Get Tickets to Two Twinkly To-Dos

Breakfast Nov 9

Sprinkles Just Unveiled Its First-Ever Cinnamon Roll Cupcake

Artist Lars Howlett is creating the ethereal installations in partnership with Santa Monica Cultural Affairs. The ephemeral artworks are part of the department's Out-of-the-Blue program.

The pair of sand-based labyrinths are temporary pop-ups, and the public is invited to view and enjoy them from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 13 and 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 14.

Reservations aren't required to simply visit and stroll the labyrinths, but do keep in mind there's a fee for parking nearby (in November, it is $8 a day or $3 an hour).

But wait: There are a few special happenings at the labyrinths that will require you to RSVP.

An artist talk, a group walk, and a reception are all happening on Saturday afternoon, and if you'd like to attend one event, or all of them, do let organizers know ahead of time.

This article tagged under:

Annenberg Community Beach HouseSanta MonicaLabyrinth
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us