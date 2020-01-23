Weekend: Knott’s PEANUTS Celebration Opens

Knott's PEANUTS Celebration opens: So "meet Snoopy" or "pose with Pigpen" was on your 2020 resolution list? You're in luck, Chuck, because Charlie Brown, Peppermint Patty, and other favorites from the iconic world of Charles Schulz will be adding comics-y cool to the Buena Park destination over several weekends, as well as Feb. 10, 14, and 17. The "Happiness Is..." show, the Peanuts Cowboy Jamboree, and other funnies-worthy fun times are in store.

Museums Free-for-All Day: Could you call upon the 40-plus institutions that are participating in this pay-nothing happening in a single day? Well, no. But you could find the perfect spot, either a much-loved place or a new-to-you destination, and soak in the paintings, artifacts, or documents. CAAM, LACMA, and a host of spots around the region, from Long Beach to Pomona to Santa Barbara, on are board for the Saturday, Jan. 25 event. Good to remember? Parking may have a fee, and specially ticketed exhibitions will not be part of the free day.

Welcoming the Year of the Rat: The world-famous Golden Dragon Parade will revel in Chinatown on the first day of February, but a bouquet of Lunar New Year festivities is lending loveliness, tradition, and vibrancy to the final weekend of January. Looking for a couple of free to-dos, parties that will both have lion dancers as well as other activities? Santa Monica Place celebrates on Jan. 25, while the Original Farmers Market will find the Lunar luck on Sunday, Jan. 26.

The Fit Expo: January is vamoosing, and we're all taking a moment to reflect if we've stuck by what we vowed we'd do when the year first began. That year? It's now nearly a twelfth completed, but this mondo convention is here to help us focus on health, goals, and feeling our best. The two-day extravaganza will feature a host of trainers and exercise smarties, as well as opportunities to explore what programs might cleave to your schedule best. The dates and the place? Make for the Los Angeles Convention Center on Jan. 25 and 26.

DOGS' Day: You're a huge fan of South Coast Botanic Garden, and you just know your pooch would appreciate all of those gorgeous, nature-perfect trails found around the Palos Verde Peninsula-based space. And yet? It's a spot for humans only. There is an exception, and it is popping up, or rather "pupping" up, on Saturday, Jan. 25. On-leash hounds will be welcomed into the garden for the first time ever, where for-sale treats, vendors, and photo opportunities await. And, woof woof: The weather is looking almost spring-like, adding a doggone nice dimension to the day.