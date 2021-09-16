Weekend: Knott's Scary Farm Returns With Chills, Thrills

What to Know Knott's Scary Farm opens in Buena Park on Sept. 16, 2021

The maze-filled spectacular will haunt select nights through Oct. 31

Special offers, like the Fright & Fast Lane and the Boo-fet, are available

Knott's Scary Farm opens: The Golden State has a number of notable ghost towns, but one Ghost Town stands terrifyingly tall in the Halloween-centered imaginations of many Californians: It's the picturesque destination at Knott's Berry Farm. And you can bet that when the Buena Park-based theme park's annual scare-stravaganza returns that Ghost Town ghouls will also be back in frightful force. The new maze for '21? Prepare to travel back to the "Goreing 20's," if you dare. Knott's Scary Farm will run on select nights through Halloween, scare-seekers of SoCal.

Hola Mexico Film Festival: This effervescent celebration of the best of modern Mexican cinema, as well as those time-tested works that have become classics, went virtual in 2020, but the lauded fest is returning with in-person screenings from Sept. 17-25, 2021. "Perdida" opens the festival on Sept. 17 at La Plaza de Cultura y Arte, and several films will follow at Regal Cinemas at LA Live. And the closing night film, on Sept. 25? It's the laugh-filled "Chilangolandia." Check out the full grid, which includes documentaries, features, and Q&As, at the Hola Mexico site now.

Wiggle Waggle Walk: How does your pup request a walk? Does he linger by the door? Nuzzle your ankle? Paw your knee? Find his cutest leash at once and trot for the Rose Bowl, where the Wiggle Waggle Walk, Pasadena Humane's annual Fido-fun fundraiser, will take place. The date is Sept. 19, you can participate as an individual, and, you bet, your scruffer is invited to saunter at your side. Prefer to join the fundraiser virtually, by wiggling and waggling in your own neighborhood? There's an option for that, too. However you join, know that your registration fee will help hounds and critters in numerous ways, including food and daily care.

Night Dive: Taking the chilly plunge, and actually going for a night dive in an oceanic setting? Documentary crews sometimes wade into Pacific waters after sundown, and thrill-seeking movie makers do, too. But the Night Dive set to take place on Sept. 17 in Long Beach takes place on terra firma, though guests will be surrounded by thousands of real fishies. For this Night Dive is an after-hours event at the Aquarium of the Pacific, a made-for-adults happening that includes live music, DJ tunes, food trucks, and all sorts of spectacular opportunities to stroll by lit-up tanks full of jellies, crabs, turtles, and other denizens of the deep. Do get your tickets in advance for this lovely landlubber lark.

Pumpkin Patch Time: October is still about a half month away, but you can bet that some of the most patch-tastic places around Southern California are gearing up for a gourd-loving run. Two longtime local favorites will open their pumpkin patches over the third weekend in September, with Irvine Park Railroad welcoming gourd-seeking guests beginning on Sept. 18 (you'll want to head for Orange) and Tanaka Farms greeting pumpkin-loving people on the 18th, too (make for Irvine). There are lively activities created for kids at both places, with lots of fresh-air'd space to roam, ramble, soak in the soft sunshine, and admire these oh-so-beautiful fruits o' autumn.