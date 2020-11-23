Wizarding World Treats Alight at Universal CityWalk

What to Know The seasonal walk-up is open Friday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

Waving a wand in order to make a stein of foamy Butterbeer appears on the table before you?

Some wizards out there could surely make such sweet magic happen.

But other wizards, maybe even you, are spending their sorcery-sublime talents in other enchanted areas this season, from invisible spells to the summoning of dragons.

Which means you'll need a little extra oomph when it comes to locating the much-loved libation.

Universal CityWalk can help.

A new seasonal pop-up just debuted, of the walk-up variety, at the hilltop destination, and the name will catch the eye of Muggles and wizards alike: "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Sweets & Treats."

Butterbeer is on the menu of this swing-by spot, which isn't about outdoor dining but rather buying your beverage and moving along (perhaps on your broom, if you've brought it, or the aforementioned dragon).

The Potter-esque potion will be available cold, frozen, or hot, which is ideal for the cooler temperatures we've been experiencing. (Also, indeed: Butterbeer is a non-alcoholic treat.)

And if a warmer day should zing in, as fast as an owl flies? There's hard-packed Butterbeer ice cream, too.

Look also for confections of the most chocolate-y and scrumptious variety.

Parking is free at this time, but keep in mind that the pop-up is open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from noon to 8 o'clock.

Universal CityWalk also has several safety protocols in place, including temperature checks before you enter. Face coverings are also a must while visiting.

Again, this is at CityWalk, and not at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, inside Universal Studios Hollywood. Both the land and theme park remain temporarily closed.

But sometimes the things we expect to see in one place can materialize in another, much like a magical being can transport from one part of Hogwarts to another.

Such is the case with this ensorcelled sweets stand, a place that is seeking to bring a little Butterbeer cheer during the holidays.

