World Ocean Day will make a splash at the Aquarium of the Pacific

What to Know World Ocean Day is on June 8

The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach will provide insights into a host of urgent ocean-related issues

Included with admission or membership

The Deep is indubitably deep, in various vibrant meanings of the word, but that doesn't mean that those of us who live on land shouldn't make a splash now and then as we try to authentically connect with the ocean's most urgent issues.

True, we frequently pause to bask in its epic ocean-ness, which is a very good pause to take, as pauses go. But taking a dive into the needs swirling around the Big Water, and the important roles humans have in its future concerns, is not about savoring a placid pause but taking action.

World Ocean Day is all about action, knowledge, and looking ahead (and looking at the now).

The June 8 event is observed at aquariums, educational institutions, and those places that study climate, the environment, and how even minor hiccups in ecosystems can impact the larger outlook.

The Aquarium of the Pacific will again honor the day by giving visitors the opportunity to take a deeper dive into urgent issues.

Films will provide guests with ways to explore all of this wonderful wetness, an epic expanse that "covers 70 percent of Earth's surface."

As for how much of the ocean remains unexplored?

If you guessed high, you might even guess a higher number: It is 90%, shares the Long Beach destination, a fact that should further prompt people to engage with this mysterious and marvelous life-giver.

And it is indeed a giver of life: "The ocean makes life on this planet possible."

For that, we are grateful, and June 8 is the reflection-rich occasion that allows us to show it.

Stop by the Aquarium of the Pacific, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and connect with this incredibly complex colossus, the ocean we do deeply adore and vow to do right by.