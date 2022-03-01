The GOES-T satellite will provide important information about Earth's weather after launching Tuesday from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on an Atlas V rocket.

The launch was at 1:38 p.m. California time.

The Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites (GOES)-R Series are satellites that help monitor the weather by providing imagery, atmospheric measurements, and real-time mapping of space's weather.

The powerful Earth observing satellite will be launched into orbit and move at the same speed Earth rotates. That allows the satellite to keep the same part of Earth in view.

NASA's Launch Services Program will be managing the GOES-T launch but the satellite itself will be operated by U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

NOAA has launched a series of GOES satellites starting back in 1975. Some of the most current satellites launched include the GOES-16, which is currently placed over the Atlantic Ocean covering the East Coast and GOES-17. which covers the West Coast.

The new GOES-T will actually serve as a replacement to GOES-17 which was only launched four years ago. It might seem strange that a satellite be replaced so soon, but GOES-17 has experienced problems with cooling its instruments which means its data is not always clear or accurate.

After GOES-T gets settled successfully passes some tests, it will be officially renamed GOES-18.