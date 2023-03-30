A storm brought overnight showers and some downpours added to what has been a historic rain season in Los Angeles.

Skies cleared by mid-morning, but more rain and thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon. The cold system that arrived late Tuesday is expected to clear out by the evening, leaving LA with cool temperatures and dry conditions through the weekend.

So far this wet season, downtown Los Angeles has received 26.80 inches of rain. That's well above the average for October through March of 12.90 inches.

Here are the two-day rainfall totals from the most recent storm. The figures in inches were updated at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Topanga FS: 1.94

Bel Air: 1.81

Santa Monica: 1.58

LAX: 1.48

Culver City: 1.33

Hawthorne: 1.14

Downtown LA: 1.10

Long Beach: 1.03

Porter Ranch: 1.48

Calabasas: 1.34

Northridge: 1.25

La Canada Flintridge: 1.12

Pasadena: 1.64

Short periods of heavy rain are likely with the next wave of the storm, adding up to between a quarter-inch and 1 inch of additional rain before the system moves out.

Below, you'll find two-day snowfall totals in inches through 8 a.m. Thursday.

Mount Pinos (8,500 feet): 2 to 4 inches

Mountain High (7,000 feet): 6 to 8 inches

Pine Mountain Club (6,500 feet): 4 inches

Wrightwood (6,000 feet): 2 inches

Mount Wilson (5,700 feet): 5 inches

Frazier Park (5,000 feet): 1 inch

California Drought Update

The February and March storms, fueled by atmospheric rivers as they moved over the Pacific, have knocked out drought in Southern California and much of California.

In this week's U.S. Drought Monitor update, all of Los Angeles, Ventura and Orange counties are no longer in a drought category.

Statewide, only 28 percent of California remains in moderate drought. Small portions of the state are in severe drought.

At the start of the water year in late September, nearly 100 percent of California was in moderate drought with 94 percent in severe drought.