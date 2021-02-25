Moderate to strong Santa Ana winds are expected to continue through Thursday morning in parts of Southern California after a night of powerful gusts.

High wind warnings are in effect through 3 p.m. Thursday for the Los Angeles and Ventura County mountains and the San Fernando Valley. Gusts of 70 mph were possible in the mountains, with 60 mph gusts in the valley and gusts of 40 to 50 mph in the Malibu area.

In Orange County inland areas, as well as the Santa Ana Mountains and foothills, the San Bernardino and Riverside County valleys and Inland Empire, a high-wind warning was in effect until noon Thursday. Expect winds from the northeast at 20 to 40 mph and gusts to 70 mph.

Winds increased from the north and the northeast overnight. A gust of 70 mph was reported in the Malibu area.

Strong wind gusts knocked over a big rig overnight in Fontana. https://t.co/Wyei4ebK9N pic.twitter.com/cM4Op1w7vk — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) February 25, 2021

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Two homes were destroyed and a third house was badly damaged in a wind-driven fire that broke out in a Bloomington neighborhood. In Fontana, a big rig was blown onto its side at the 15 and 210 freeway interchange.

Although no fire weather warnings are in effect, the Los Angeles County Fire Department advised residents to download an evacuation plan here.

Another round of gusty winds is expected to return late Saturday into Sunday.