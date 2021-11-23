What to Know About This Week's Red Flag Warning

What to Know Winds will pick up Wednesday and humidity levels will drop. That means red flag conditions for most of Southern California.

The warning will be in effect Wednesday morning through Friday evening.

The strongest gusts are expected Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

Strong Santa Ana winds and dry conditions are expected to return Wednesday, prompting a red flag warning that will continue through Thanksgiving and into Friday.

The warning will take effect Wednesday and continue to 6 p.m. Friday in the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Los Angeles County mountains, the Angeles National Forest, the coastal area stretching into downtown Los Angeles, and the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys. The warning includes most of inland Orange County and western Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Northeast winds will build starting Wednesday morning and peak in the afternoon through Thursday morning. They’ll gradually weaken through Saturday but will remain gusty at times.

Peak wind gusts between 30 and 50 mph are expected, with isolated gusts to around 60 mph.

"That's going to really up the fire danger and going to likely bring down tree branches, as well as limbs, and make for some pretty nasty crosswinds if you're planning on traveling for Thanksgiving," said NBC4 forecaster David Biggar. "And, on top of that, there is also a possibility of some public safety power shutoffs around the region.

Humidity levels will fall Wednesday afternoon, creating dangerous fire conditions that can dramatically increase a fire’s rate of spread.