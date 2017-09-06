Happy 30th, The Bagel Broker: September Deals

The Bagel Broker opened 30 years ago, and, to mark the occasion, customers are enjoying a host of deals.

Have you ever swung through the mid-city area, or the Fairfax District, or West Hollywood, and felt the tummy rumble?

And did you instantly think to yourself, "what I need is a solid nosh, something involving lox, and cream cheese, and a pumpernickel bagel, and a piping cup of steamy coffee"?

Chances are you immediately and sensibly made your way to 7825 Beverly Boulevard, the longtime home of The Bagel Broker.

The classic bagelry, a morningtime staple for many Angelenos who work and live around Fairfax Avenue and Beverly Boulevard, is celebrating its 30th birthday throughout September 2017, and those who enjoy a good everything bagel and some thickly applied schmear will get the gifts.

First up, over the week of Sept. 5? If you were born in 1987, and have the identification to prove it, you'll score a dozen bagels for nada, free, zip.

The week of Sept. 11 is all about the 1987 yearbook. Have one? Show up with it, then show it off to the lovely staff of The Bagel Broker, and nab 30 bagels while only paying for two dozen.

The following week, which kicks off on Monday, Sept. 18? Coffee shall be priced at 30 cents, three dimes or six nickels or a quarter and five pennies, when you order a bagel (oh, and cream cheese, too).

And finally, to round it all out ("round" references are required when speaking of bagels), the week of Sept. 25 is all about revealing the bagel sandwich winner.

What's the bagel sandwich contest, you ask? Glad you you did: The Bagel Broker is asking bagel buffs to design a new sandwich, post about it on Instagram with #bagelbroker30 (and tag @bagelbrokerla), and possibly maybe win free bagels for a year.

Another bonus? Your sandwich will be added to the shop's October menu.

Were you around back in '87? You just might remember when The Bagel Broker first arrived, bringing with it millions of tasty bagels to come.

And there's one last 1987 special, for one special person: The Bagel Broker has promised that if People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive of 1987 — hello, Harry Hamlin — he's in for "a special treat!"



Paging Mr. Hamlin, anyone with a 1987 yearbook, babies born in 1987, and those creative bagel sandwich makers who have a stellar, stackable idea to share: The Bagel Broker hopes you'll stop by over the month of September to be a part of the celebration.

