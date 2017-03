Yippee ki yay time: The history-laden, SoCal-iconic Buena Park theme park is putting several posters, props, and vehicles on the bidding block in partnership with Heritage Auctions. Want to own a Ghost Town skeleton, a nifty attraction poster, or a sign for the Haunted Shack? The gavel falls, again and again, on Friday, March 31. Want a peek before the big bid? You can visit The Barn at Knott's Berry Farm through 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 for a peek at the history-filled props and objects.