This Apple & Caramelized Onion Grilled Cheese is the perfect cozy comfort food for fall

California Live’s Jessica Vilchis meets Chef Shawn Osbey, also known as ‘the traveling chef,’ for a culinary crash course in adapting traditional, crowd-favorite recipes to reflect the changing seasons.

Apple & Cheddar Grilled Cheese with Caramelized Onions:

Ingredients—

1 large apple (Honeycrisp or Granny Smith), thinly sliced

1/2 cup caramelized onions (optional but highly recommended)

4 slices of sourdough or country bread

4 slices sharp cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Method—

1. Caramelize the Onions (optional): In a skillet, heat a little butter or olive oil over medium-low heat. Add thinly sliced onions and cook for 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally, until soft and caramelized. Set aside.

2. Assemble the Sandwiches: Spread a thin layer of butter on one side of each bread slice. On the unbuttered side, spread Dijon mustard (if using), then layer slices of cheddar, apple, and caramelized onions. Top with another slice of cheddar and the other piece of bread, buttered side facing out.

3. Grill the Sandwiches: Heat a skillet over medium heat. Place the sandwiches in the pan and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side, or until the bread is golden and crispy and the cheese has melted. Press down with a spatula to ensure even browning.

4. Serve: Cut the sandwiches in half and serve warm, with a pinch of salt and pepper if needed.