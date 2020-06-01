Locals Make Up Bulk of Looting Arrests

Almost all of those arrested and accused of looting or vandalism during unrest in downtown Los Angeles Friday night and in the Fairfax District Saturday night told police they live in Southern California, with only a handful of those detained listing out-of-state addresses, according to data reviewed by NBC News.

By Sunday about half had been released from police custody, either after posting bond or being freed on their own recognizance, the data shows. The records were limited to people who were jailed on suspicion of felonies, as paperwork from the hundreds more misdemeanor citations were still being compiled.

Jail records show officers booked at least 128 people on suspicion of felony looting charges after groups of people smashed through the windows of businesses along Melrose Avenue, Beverly Boulevard and the surrounding streets late Saturday and early Sunday.

Of those detained only three people said they lived in other states, including one person from Phoenix, one from Haverhill, Massachusetts, and one from Detroit.

Many reported their occupations as students, laborers, or that they were unemployed, the records showed, with one veterinary assistant, one barber, one nurse, and two photographers in the group.

Officers made additional felony arrests in the Fairfax area for people suspected of receiving stolen property and vandalism. That group of 16 also listed home addresses in Southern California communities.

Far fewer felony arrests were made Friday night, when groups targeted businesses in parts of downtown LA. Officers booked at least 18 people on suspicion of looting and burglary, and all of them listed Greater Los Angeles area towns as their homes.

Between Friday and Sunday the LAPD reported making at least 930 arrests in connection with the unrest, the bulk being misdemeanors in which people accused of failing to disperse or disobeying the city's curfew were detained, cited, and released. Those records were still being assembled Monday.