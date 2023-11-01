Ex-con sentenced to life in prison in ambush shooting of sheriff's deputies

A 39-year-old man was sentenced to prison Wednesday for his involvement in the ambush shooting of two deputies in 2020 at a Compton transit station.

Deonte Lee Murray was sentenced to 166 years and eight months to life in prison. Murray was convicted in September for attempted murder and other counts.

Prior to the attack, Murray had been charged with a carjacking and shooting on Sept. 1 and was expected to return to court after pleading not guilty.

The deputies were in a marked patrol car at a transit station in Compton at the time of the shooting. Security camera video from the transit station shows Murray in dark clothing approach the vehicle from the passenger side window before firing his weapon.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Murray fired five rounds inside of the patrol car, authorities said. A 31-year-old deputy was shot in the face. Her 25-year-old partner was shot in his upper body. Both deputies were treated for their wounds and survived.

Murray was arrested on Sept. 15, 2020 after a stakeout-turned-car chase and standoff in Lynwood. Authorities recovered a discarded pistol that was the same one used to shoot the sheriff's deputies.

The deputies wounded in the attack were at Wednesday morning's hearing and spoke during the sentencing hearing in Compton. Sheriff Robert Luna was also in attendance.