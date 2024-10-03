Wildfires

Recreation area evacuations ordered in Ventura County wildfire near Lake Piru

The fire began on a day of red flag warnings in the Ventura and Los Angeles county mountains.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Evacuations were ordered Thursday afternoon after a wildfire started west of Lake Piru in Ventura County.

The order was for the Lake Piru Recreation Area, including Dominguez Canyon. Piru Canyon Road was closed in both direction from Piru to Lake Piru.

The 230-acre Felicia Fire is burning on a day of excessive heat and red flag warnings in Southern California. The red flag warning was in effect until Thursday night for the Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains.

No homes appeared to be threatened by flames.

Cal Fire stats updated Tuesday show that 6,528 wildfires so far this year have burned 1,001,993 acres. Last year at the start of October, 5,492 wildfires burned 293,462 acres.

The acreage totals bring California close to its five-year average for early October of 1,085,577 acres.

