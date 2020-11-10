Reward Offered After Father of Ex-NBA Player Gunned Down in 2018 in Compton

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved a $10,000 reward for information leading to the gunman who killed a 65-year-old Inglewood man -- the father of a former NBA player Richard Jefferson -- in Compton in 2018.



Ridley-Thomas recommended the reward in the shooting of Richard Allen Jefferson, who was fatally shot while standing on a sidewalk in the 600 block of West Peach Street near the corner of North Paulsen Avenue at about 6:35 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2018.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said a dark-colored vehicle with several men inside drove southbound on Paulsen and fired numerous shots at Jefferson. Ridley-Thomas said investigators believe Jefferson was targeted by a gang solely because of his race and where he was standing at the time.

The victim was the father of Richard Jefferson, who played for several teams over a 17-year NBA career and won a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting was urged to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).