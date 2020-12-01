Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills City Council Votes to Oppose LA County's Outdoor Dining Ban

The resolution was approved on the same day LA County reported a record 7,593 new COVID-19 cases and also tallied a record of 2,316 hospitalizations.

By Shahan Ahmed

The Beverly Hills City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday opposing the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health order that prohibits outdoor dining.

The resolution demanded a motion be placed on the Dec. 8 agenda of the LA County Board of Supervisors to repeal the current health order, according to a statement released by the city of Beverly Hills.

In addition, the resolution demanded that the county's public health order be based on data related to "a particular industry, sector, or area and not be applied unilaterally to every jurisdiction in LA County." Further, the resolution called on the city attorney to explore legal action against the county, according to the statement.

The resolution was approved on the same day LA County reported a record 7,593 new COVID-19 cases, beating the previous record by nearly 1,500 cases. In addition, the county also set a new record with 2,316 hospitalizations related to the virus, topping the previous high set in July.

The LA County order banning all indoor and outdoor dining is set to be in place until at least Dec. 20. Pasadena, which has its own health department, has opted to keep outdoor dining open. Meanwhile, Long Beach, another city in the county with its own health department, followed LA County's ban on outdoor dining last Wednesday and announced an increase in restrictions on all public and private gatherings on Tuesday.

