COVID-19 Test Sites: What's Open and Closed on Labor Day Weekend in LA County

Looking to get a COVID-19 test? There area. few things to know about testing locations this weekend in Los Angeles County.

The following COVID-19 testing sites will be closed:

All State-operated testing sites will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7.

All LA City-operated testing sites will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 6th and Monday, Sept. 7.

Select LA County–operated testing sites will be closed on Monday Sept. 7:

Bellflower City Hall

East LA College

The Forum

MLK Medical Campus

Montebello Civic Center

The following LA County-operated testing sites will be open on Monday, Sept. 7th:

Beach Cities Health District - 514 N Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach, CA 90277

College of the Canyons - 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Downey – Rancho Los Amigos South Campus - 12840 Dahlia Ave., Downey, CA 90242

Palmdale Hammack Center - 815 E Avenue Q6, Palmdale CA 93550

Panorama City - 14665 Roscoe Blvd. Panorama City, CA 91402

Pomona Fairplex Gate 17 - 1101 W. McKinley Ave. Pomona, CA 91768

San Gabriel Valley Airport - 4233 Santa Anita Ave., El Monte, CA 91731

South Gate Park - 9615 Pinehurst Ave, South Gate, CA 90280

Testing is now widely available within the provider community. Residents who have a regular source of care should first seek testing from their healthcare provider if they are symptomatic or have a known positive exposure. Those without a regular provider can call the County’s 2-1-1 information line for assistance.

Appointments at testing sites are required. L.A. County residents who would like to make an appointment or check for availability at testing sites offered in the County, including select CVS, Rite-Aid and other community-based testing sites should visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/ or call 2-1-1.

L.A. County continues to see transmission of COVID-19 and all residents are urged to celebrate the holiday safely by practicing physical distancing, wearing face coverings when in public, frequently washing hands and adhering to public health guidance. More information and resources are available at covid19.lacounty.gov.

