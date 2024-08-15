Boxing runs deep in the Navarro family from South Los Angeles.

“My little brother Jose Navarro was 2000 Olympian for the Sydney Games,” said Ignacio Navarro, father of 20-year-old boxer Chantel Navarro

“They call me Chicanita,” said Chantel. “I really wanted to go to the Olympics.”

Since she was 14, she has been dreaming of boxing in the Olympics. Even though she didn’t make it to Paris this year, she is leaving her mark on the LA28 games to come.

“I wanted it to represent my culture,” said Chantel of the LA28 logo she helped create with the Olympic creative team. “I’m proud of where I’m from and (to) represent where I come from.”

The logo has the static "L" and 28 with a changing "A." Chantel’s "A" is a pink boxing glove in a papel picado, mexican craft paper, that has been inspiring other Latinas across the country.

“They said this is so cool. This represents our culture so much,” said Chantel.

More than 42 variations of the "A" were designed with the help of athletes like Allison Felix and Michael Johnson.

Entertainers like Billie Eilish and Snoop Dogg also got a chance to make their mark on the logo, and more variations could be developed up until July of 2028.

One thing that may not be in those games is Chantel’s sport of Boxing. It is not currently on the program for the 28 Games, and the International Olympic Committee has repeatedly said the sport must find a suitable new governing body, likely by early 2025, to be restored to the lineup.

“Its a little heartbreaking because it’s been there from the beginning,” said Ignacio Navarro. “That’s one of the reasons Chantel turned pro. She didn’t want to be working blindfolded, not knowing where the sport as an amateur was headed.”

“I’m 1 and 0,” said Chantel. “(I) made my first pro debut on July 26.”

While she doesn’t have any regrets turning pro, it means she won’t qualify for LA28 games.

“She will be part of it regardless,” said Ignacio. “The logos are going to be vivid in everyone’s memory for years to come and Olympics to come.”