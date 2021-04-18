9-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing in Orange

Police Sunday circulated a photo of a 9-year-old girl who went missing in the city of Orange.

Emma Windjaja was last seen about 10 p.m. Saturday near Kendra Loop and Serrano Avenue, the Orange Police Department reported.

Emma, described as a 4-feet-6-inch tall Asian girl weighing 70 pounds, was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue pants. She also may have a suitcase in her possession.

Orange police urged anyone with information regarding Windjaja's whereabouts to call them at 714-744-7444.